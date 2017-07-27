News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Pictured: Man shot by police at Central Station identified as Danukul Mokmool

Yahoo7 News /

A man who allegedly threatened a florist with scissors and broken glass outside Sydney Central Station before he was shot has been identified as Danukul Mokmool.

On Wednesday at 6.45pm officers were called to a flower shop on Eddy Avenue in Haymarket to reports of an armed robbery.

Police reportedly yelled at Mukmool inside to put the scissors down and also tried to use Tasers, but they did not go off and he did not stop.

He is then seen appearing to run at police before he was shot four times before falling to the ground dead.

Danukul Mokmool. Source: 7 News


Florist, Manuel Theoharas, told Sunrise Mukmool held a shattered bottle to his neck.

He managed to flee before Mukmool was shot and the florist has defended the police decision to shoot him.

“I don’t think they had a choice because he could have run out there while he was holding the scissors to hurt other people,” he said.

Police said the incident was not terror-related.

NSW Police are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by using the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Witnesses said the man approached the flower shop and started "breaking everything". Photo: AAP

