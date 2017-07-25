'Still standing - didn't even hurt mate': Road rage victim taunts attacker on Facebook

A female driver who was brutally punched in the face has hit back at the man responsible for the road rage attack, telling him she is "still standing" and it "didn't even hurt".

The enraged driver was caught on dashcam getting out of his car at Lake Munmorah on the NSW Central Coast before delivering a right fist to the unsuspecting woman's face.

As police work to find the man, the woman has taken to Facebook to throw some punches of her own.

"[After] we overtake he gets out so I get out and he punched me in the mouth," she wrote.

“Hit me right in the jaw, hahaha doesn’t hurt one bit.”

"Wanna hope I never find you ... Still standing didn’t even hurt mate.”

The man who filmed the encounter said the woman had tossed several items out of her window at the man’s ute.

“I don't care what your reason, it is not ok to hit a woman," Dwayne Pillidge wrote on his dashcam post.

In the video the pair can be seen getting out of their respective cars while they are stopped at a red light, with the man approaching the woman.

Standing in front of her door, the woman folds her arms, unaware she is about to be struck.

Police were not alerted to the incident but are reviewing the video to identify those involved.

"Inquiries are now underway into a suspected road rage-related assault on the Central Coast," NSW Police said in a statement.

Police said it does not matter what took place in the build-up to the assault - violence is never a viable option.

"Ultimately at some stage we will be catching up with him (the attacker), so we would ask him to come forward first," a police spokesman told 7 News.

NSW Police Chief Inspector Colin Lott said while police are yet to identify the man they had obtained new vision of the incident and have been able to identify his vehicle.

“We would ask him to come forward and provide his version of the incident,” he said.

“The footage itself is only a snapshot of the whole incident and there’s undoubtedly other details leading up to that point in time.

He said while there was “conjecture” that the man may have been some “aggravating circumstances” leading up to the incident, “assaults were unacceptable.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.