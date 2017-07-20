Claims 71-year-old driver 'cut a corner' before car struck and killed three-year-old boy

An elderly driver is facing serious charges after her car struck and killed a little boy who was crossing a road with his mother in Sydney on Wednesday.

Police allege the driver, 71-year-old Jian Tang, had cut the corner.

She has now been charged based on security video which allegedly captured the moment of impact.

The boy's death was one of eight on New South Wales roads in just 24 hours.

"He had his whole life in front of him," local resident Lauren Hew said of the boy's death. "To be taken at this point is really horrible."

The boy's mother had just picked the three-year-old up from childcare when they were hit.

Security video is said to show the mother doing everything right to try to protect her child.

Before crossing, she he held his hand and looked both ways. They had almost reached the other side when they were struck.

In another road tragedy, a man and woman were killed in a crash near Tamworth.

At Sutton Forest, two women died after turning into the path of a rig.

Early Thursday morning, north of Gloucester, a fiery smash claimed two more lives.

Police are demanding drivers take more care, especially when it comes to speeding.

"Police have had enough," Detective Chief Inspector Phillip Brooks said.

"We're out there writing more infringements in the hope that we don't attend these fatal and serious injury crashes on our roads."

The number of drivers caught speeding is up by 25,000.

The worst areas were south of Sydney at Mittagong and at Wilton where more than 3000 were booked.

Police were also targeting trucks at Homebush on Thursday morning, with half of those inspected classified as defective.