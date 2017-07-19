New CCTV footage shows man's last moments changing tyres

News

The Magistrate found no evidence proving Timothy Plummer was distracted when he ran over the victim.

Seven News has the dashcam video that was never shown in court.

Dashcam footage has emerged of Sam Issa changing his tyre on a busy Sydney street. Source: 7 News

Sam Issa, 19, was changing a tyre in the right hand lane of James Ruse Drive when he was killed by Timothy Plummer, whom the court heard was driving at about 70 kilometres an hour.

He was charged with negligent driving occasioning death, with the prosecution saying he was distracted at the time.

Timothy Plummer was charged with negligent driving causing death. Source: 7 News

Plummer's defence lawyer Scott Corish said the accident was "an absolute tragedy" but that there was "zero evidence" the man had been using his mobile phone at the time.

Magistrate Jennifer Giles agreed, saying he was "not satisfied beyond any reasonable doubt that he drove negligently."

The scene after the accident. Source: 7 News

Alex Mitrovic captured the dashcam vision, which only emerged on Wednesday and was never played in court.

"I just knew it wasn't going to end well, because it doesn't take long ... 90 kilometres an hour for someone to just plough into someone," he said.

"I just knew it wasn't going to end well," witness Alex Mitrovic said. Source: 7 News

Sam Issa's father and brother, who heard in graphic detail what happened to him that morning, were clearly shocked and upset by the magistrate's decision.

They stormed out of court, saying they had been let down by the investigating police officers.

