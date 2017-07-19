Mind the gap: Sydney train station injuries caused by careless commuters

Some of the injuries suffered by passengers on Sydney's rail network are horrendous, but more often than not it's their own fault - and there is footage to prove it.

Seven News has obtained exclusive pictures showing why it pays to "mind the gap" - and not just when boarding a train.

Just after 8am at Homebush station, a businessman can be seen in a mad rush to catch a train.

Losing his footing, he tumbles down 25 stairs, all the way to the platform.

Incredibly he walks away with just a few scratches - and a very bruised ego.

At Edgecliffe station, a woman is distracted by her mobile as she comes off the top of the escalator.

At 5.15pm, peak hour at Circular Quay, and elderly lady gets caught in the Opal card crush.

In the last financial year, there were 1855 slips, trips and falls at railways stations, with hundreds of injuries and five children falling through the cracks every week.

Sydney Trains customer service Susannah Le Bron said commuters wer being injured due to distractions.

"They've got mobile phones in their hands, they're carrying bags and they're not focused on the environment," she said.

The government says safety at railway stations is a top priority, spending millions on 450 separate upgrades across the network to upgrade platforms, install brighter lighting and adding new lifts to reduce injuries.