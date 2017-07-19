News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives

Mind the gap: Sydney train station injuries caused by careless commuters

7News /

Some of the injuries suffered by passengers on Sydney's rail network are horrendous, but more often than not it's their own fault - and there is footage to prove it.

0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0301_1600_nat_murder
0:23

Man charged with 22-year-old's murder
Egypt train crash kills at least 15
0:34

Egypt train crash kills at least 15
0227_1800_syd_lawyer
1:03

Sydney lawyer arrested for alleged fraud
0224_sun_news
6:53

News Headlines: Saturday 24 February

Fire spreads after train derails in Russia
Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
1:07

Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
Cyclist Stumbles Wrong Way Through Sydney Lane Cove Tunnel
1:43

Cyclist Stumbles Wrong Way Through Sydney Lane Cove Tunnel
 

Seven News has obtained exclusive pictures showing why it pays to "mind the gap" - and not just when boarding a train.

Just after 8am at Homebush station, a businessman can be seen in a mad rush to catch a train.

Losing his footing, he tumbles down 25 stairs, all the way to the platform.

A man rushing to catch the train falls down 25 steps. Source: 7 News

Incredibly he walks away with just a few scratches - and a very bruised ego.

At Edgecliffe station, a woman is distracted by her mobile as she comes off the top of the escalator.

A woman distracted by her phone falls over at the top of an escalator. Source: 7 News

At 5.15pm, peak hour at Circular Quay, and elderly lady gets caught in the Opal card crush.

An elderly lady falls over in the Opal card crush at Circular Quay. Source 7 News

In the last financial year, there were 1855 slips, trips and falls at railways stations, with hundreds of injuries and five children falling through the cracks every week.

This woman steps off a train and falls through the gap. Source: 7 News

Sydney Trains customer service Susannah Le Bron said commuters wer being injured due to distractions.

"They've got mobile phones in their hands, they're carrying bags and they're not focused on the environment," she said.

The government says safety at railway stations is a top priority, spending millions on 450 separate upgrades across the network to upgrade platforms, install brighter lighting and adding new lifts to reduce injuries.

Back To Top