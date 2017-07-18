News

Tip leads police on search for baby's remains

Yahoo7 News /

The remains of a dead baby believed to be buried in a northwest Sydney property are the subject of a police investigation.

Detectives believe that late in 2007 or early 2008, a woman in her late teens gave birth to the child before the baby was murdered.

It’s further believed the body was buried on a large rural property on Cliftonville Road, South Maroota in Sydney’s northwest following a tip off from the public.

Homicide detectives along with the Public Order and Riot Squad began combing the area on Tuesday morning.

The property and its surroundings will be searched over the next few days. Source: 7 News

Several police were sent to search the property. Source: 7 News

The investigation will not be easy as the area is mostly dense bushland.

Police have said the owner of the property is not believed to be involved in anyway.

Much of the area is dense bushland. Source: 7 News

No one has been charged.

The investigations continue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

