Police slam 'stupid' driver for three-point-turn in busy Sydney tunnel

NSW Police has condemned the stupidity of a driver seen performing a three-point turn in one of Sydney's busiest roadways.

The driver was seen driving a grey Toyota Corolla through the Cross City Tunnel at 2.30am.

The car performs the manoeuvre and narrowly misses a taxi then a mini bus before driving straight into on-coming traffic.

The driver then appears to realise the mistake after exiting the tunnel in the wrong direction, pulls over, waits, and dodges more traffic before doing another three-point turn.

NSW Police chief inspector Phil Brooks labelled the driver's actions as "stupid" and said they were putting other road users at great risks.

"Luckily the tunnel network has a very significant camera system," he said.

"We'll look for that registration plate, we'll look for that driver, and take action very swiftly."

Police are still hunting for the driver who faces a negligent driving charge, fines of around $500 and the loss of at least three demerit points.

Almost 50 cameras live stream from the tunnel and Transurban's Alisa Hitchcock said driver were being watched "all the time".

Investigations continue.