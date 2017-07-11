A woman who is suing her Sydney solicitor father saying he sexually abused her for many years has denied her memories are false.

Woman sues father for sexual abuse after regression therapy

Jayne Gersbach, 34, is claiming aggravated damages from Rodney Gersbach, saying he sexually abused her between the ages of four and 19, memories of which she said emerged when she underwent therapy.

Under cross-examination in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, Ms Gersbach denied having hated her father since childhood, saying her hatred had developed gradually.

Mr Gersbach, who has never been charged over the alleged abuse, denies her claims.

In her statement of claim, Ms Gersbach says she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her father at the family's various Sydney homes and once in the Royal National Park.

She also says that from when she was aged four to 11 her father regularly hit her across her bare buttocks with a belt.

She agreed that her memories of being abused by her father only emerged when she began therapy.

"After I had the flashback I realised I had been sexually assaulted," she said.

"I could not put all the pieces together until therapy."

"I want to suggest these memories you say you have are in fact false memories," Mr McNally said.

"False memories meant they didn't happen? .... they did happen," she replied.

Ms Gersbach agreed she had in the past wondered if the memories were true, but denied still thinking that way.

The hearing is continuing.