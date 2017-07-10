Highway to hell: Sydney drivers will reportedly soon be paying the world's highest tolls

Some Sydney commuters are already forking out up to $8000 every year just to get to work – and it’s about to get worse.

Within the next five years Sydney will have more road tolls than any other city in the world, News Corp reports.

With 135km of tolled roads already spanned across nine major roadways, the controversial WestConnex addition is now set to drive toll costs even higher.

The existing M5 from Prestons to Beverly Hills, M2 from Seven Hills to Epping and Westlink M7 will soon likely be joined by the M12 in the west, Northern beaches Link and the Western Harbour Tunnel.

The additions will bring Sydney’s tolled road count to 15 – more than the entire UK.

However, Roads Minister Melinda Pavey insists Sydney’s growing population is in fact in favour of additional road tolls if it makes it easier to get from A to B.

“Fifty-nine per cent of motorists are in favour of new toll roads to make getting around Sydney easier,” she said.

“Without these projects, congestion on major corridors would be considerably worse.”

On the other side of town, Blacktown Mayor Stephen Bali said it was Western Sydney residents who are being punished the most.

Western Sydney drivers using the M5 and M7 can be expected to pay more than $124 every week.

“Once again, Western Sydney is facing the issue of tolls,” Mayor Stephen Bali said.

“The part of Sydney that is most poorly served by public transport is being penalised for having to take to the car to get to work.”