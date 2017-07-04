A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack fronts court over child porn charges

A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack has arrived at court for the first time since he was charged with child pornography charges.

The suspended Nine journalist has been charged with two counts of allegedly using a carriage service to transmit child pornography.

At the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, his lawyer Sam Macedone successfully sought to have the matter adjourned until September 5 so they can be served the full brief.

"When we receive those we'll be in a much better position to understand what's there," Mr Macedone said outside court as his client remained silent.

"I feel very confident that on the next occasion we'll be entering our plea."

When asked what the plea will be, he said: "I've got no idea."

McCormack was suspended by the network and is on conditional bail after his arrest on April 6.

At the same time, detectives raided Nine’s Willoghby headquarters and McCormack’s home.

More to come.