Man dies in hospital after suffering mystery critical head injuries

A man has died in hospital after suffering horrific head injuries following a fight on the Central Coast as police try to determine exactly what happened to him.

Jayden Mason, 21, was kicked out of Wyong Rugby League Club on Saturday.

Seven News has been told he was involved in a fight outside and was kicked out for unruly behaviour.

Some witnesses told police he was in a fight with club security, but others say it wasn’t.

What is known though is that Mr Mason was found about 200 metres away from the club sprawled on the side of the road with critical injuries.

Police are now trying to determine if the 21-year-old was run over by a car.

He had significant head injuries and was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being transported to John Hunter Hospital.

On Sunday, his mother says the family made the heartbreaking decision to switch off his life support after they discovered the extent of his brain damage.

"I love you my son and always will remember you," Rebecca Payne told The Daily Telegraph.

"I have lost a part of me that I will never ever get back.

"You are always in my heart and soul till we meet again love you with all my life my beautiful son".

The young man's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes.

"Rest in peace to one of the greatest people I knew," a friend wrote on Facebook.

"I love you forever Maso, thank you for all the memories growing up. You will never be forgotten. You will live forever in our hearts."

Police are appealing for information and would like to speak with a woman who stopped to help the injured 21-year-old.

She is described as being in her 50s and was driving a dark blue Ford Falcon sedan towing a box trailer.

A witness said there was a “big commotion happening, a big kerfuffle”.

Another witness said she believed it could have been a tragic accident.

“Somebody from the other side was running and said ‘I think I’ve done something bad, maybe killed a man',” the witness said.

There was a car accident in the area at about 10.30pm when one car crashed into another apparently trying to avoid running over a body.

Witnesses who saw Mr Mason’s state are severely traumatised.

Flowers were laid where Mr Mason was found as his brother James posted on Facebook that he had “passed away peacefully.”

An investigator said police were dealing with nearly 100 conflicting reports from people believed to have been intoxicated during the incident.

However, one witness described said two men were seen walking back from where Mr Mason was found high-fiving each other.

The investigation continues.