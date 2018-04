Video has captured a man violently swinging a bat in a cosmetics aisle at a south western Sydney Myer store.

7 News understands a man was arrested after an alleged rampage at the mall in Liverpool.

A police spokeswoman said a 52-year-old Miller man was arrested for damaging property at a department store on Macquarie Street at about 2:30pm.

Police said no one was injured.

The man is currently undergoing assessment at Liverpool Hospital.