Thousands of Australian buildings could have the same fire trap as the London tower

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of buildings in Sydney could have the same fire trap cladding which fuelled the London inferno.

Building authorities here have known about the problem for years but have mostly failed to act with fears the repair costs could run into tens of billions of dollars Australia-wide.

Cheap, imported, non-compliant cladding - it's been compared to strapping a bomb to the side of a building.

The Melbourne Docklands blaze in 2014, Dubai on New Years Eve in 2015, and a residential tower in France - all these fires were attributed to cheap or faulty cladding.

Experts say it's not "if" but "when" for Sydney.

"There are fires waiting to happen in Australia that could have disastrous effects," said Chris Stoltz of Engineers Australia.

Builders' Collective of Australia national president Phil Dwyer agreed that many buildings in Australia are at risk.

"This cladding is more explosive than fire-starters," he said.

"It's so volatile. The burn is incredible and the heat is just something else."

Mr Dwyer said cheap cladding imported from China is dangerous and rife across Australian cities.

"In Melbourne, the Victorian Building Commission audited 170 apartment buildings and found that 51 per cent of them were non-compliant with fire safety codes," he said.

"Apparently cost savings are more important than human lives."

Cladding is made up of a foam filling sandwiched between two metal sheets.

Non-compliant cladding can work more like a fire accellerant than a retardant.

There are reports that up to 2500 Sydney buildings are non-compliant.

The Planning Minister refused to speak on camera today but denied the figure.

There are calls today for a national audit in the wake of the London blaze.

"We can't stuff around any longer on this," senator Nick Xenophon said.

"How many more wake-up calls do Australian authorities want?"

Industry stalwarts want the government to crack down on unsafe imports, saying Australian made is best.