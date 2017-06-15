Man accused of attempting to fight for IS had 'written of his support for extremists online'

A Sydney man who police said boasted of his support for Islamic State online has been charged following his arrest at Sydney International Airport on Thursday morning.

Moudasser Taleb, 22, of Panania, was arrested at 10am and taken to Mascot Police Station.

There he was charged with one count of "preparations for incursions into foreign countries for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities".

The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

He has been refused bail to appear at Central Local Court on Friday.

Police said he had expressed support for Islamic State in online posts.

"We'll be alleging that through online communication he was radicalised," NSW Police Force Deputy Commissioner David Hudson said.

Deputy Commissioner Hudson said there was no current or impending threat to the community as part of today's arrest.

"Today's arrest is the result of a protracted and complex investigation and demonstrates our capability to identify and disrupt the activities of those who wish to cause harm either here or overseas."

Police rifled through Taleb's Panania home today seizing several items.

Two hundred Australians are thought to have made it into the war zone and many others have tried.

“In light of recent events, both at home and overseas, it is now more important than ever for the community and police to continue to work together,” Deputy Commissioner Hudson said.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Ian McCartney, National Manager Counter Terrorism, reaffirmed law enforcement’s commitment to stopping the spread of terrorism ideologies.

“We have zero tolerance for Australians who seek to commit acts of violence or extremism,” Assistant Commissioner McCartney said.

"Those that are looking to do the wrong thing should recognise that the AFP and our partners will continue to work together to address this criminal activity."