Police clear up Sydney abduction scare misunderstanding

Police have thanked a man for coming forward and clearing up a misunderstanding about an incident involving a toddler at Darling Harbour.

Last night police appealed for information about the man in this picture.

With the help of an interpreter, he explained that he had approached a 19-month-old boy in Tumbalong Park on Tuesday because the child looked unsteady on his feet and he was trying to help him.

Police and the family involved are happy the matter's been resolved.

The incident follows a number of reported attempted child abductions in the past month in Leichhardt, Glebe and Liverpool.

A young girl was approached by a knife-wielding man in what was the fourth child abduction attempt within a week, earlier this month.

The 11-year-old was approached outside a Summer Hill property with the man pulling a weapon from his coat.

She reported the incident to her school.