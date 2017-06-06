'He could have killed me': Former cop accused of throwing sign at motorbike rider

News

Three-year-old boy missing for 18 hours reunited with parents in 'Easter miracle'
Dashcam footage filmed two police cars pulled over on a curb with a red ute next to them. In the opposite direction a motorcycle passes as a man steps out and throws an object.

It’s alleged former Senior Constable Brett Rossiter intentionally tried to hurt motorbike rider Paul Cork.

Dashcam footage shows the alleged incident. Source: Seven News

“It think it was wrong and dangerous of him,” Mr Cork said outside court.

“He could have killed me.”

The court heard Mr Cork was unlicensed and high on drugs when he sped through a breath-testing site in Narwee.

He allegedly encountered a second RBT but didn’t stop, instead speeding up to 95km/h before hitting a stop sign and snapping the visor off his helmet.

This is believed to be Mr Cork's helmet. Source: Seven News

Mr Cork claimed he saw an officer “jump out the side of two cars” at the breath-testing site and throw a metal sign at his face.

But Mr Rossiter said it wasn’t on purpose.

“My adrenaline increased significantly, knowing a vehicle was travelling at us at high speed,” he told the court.

“I had no intention to throw the sign at the motorcycle driver at all.”

Mr Rossiter (left) outside court. Source: Seven News

Mr Rossiter has since stepped down from NSW Police saying it was best he stepped away during the investigation.

He was with the police for almost two decades.

The latest hearing will continue on Wednesday.

Another incident involving Mr Rossiter. Source: Seven News

