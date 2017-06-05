News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Revealed: The dressing room moment it all went wrong
Moment ball tampering plot was cooked up - and why Steve Smith didn't stop it

WATCH: Driver abuses truckie in extraordinary road rage attack

Yahoo7 News /

Seven News has obtained video of an extraordinary road rage incident in Sydney after a driver launched a tirade of abuse at a truck driver.

Ariz. Hot Air Balloon Crashes and Catches Fire
1:18

Ariz. Hot Air Balloon Crashes and Catches Fire
0329_sun_ent_5s0s
2:00

5SOS Comeback Video
0329_sun_news_uber
3:03

Uber way to carpool
0329_0500_nat_housefire
0:26

Two critical after Sydney house fire
Back Seat Drivers are the Worst
1:32

Back Seat Drivers are the Worst
UFO Appears Over the Aegean Sea During Flight to Athens
2:46

UFO Appears Over the Aegean Sea During Flight to Athens
0328_1800_wa_gunman
0:48

Police search for gunman after road rage incident
0328_1800_nsw_drivers
1:37

New technology rolled out to keep tabs on young drivers
0328_1800_nsw_servo
1:36

One man behind bars after heavily armed service station raid
Arizona governor suspends Uber's ability to test self-driving cars
1:07

Arizona governor suspends Uber's ability to test self-driving cars
CCTV shows attack which lands two thugs in jail
2:20

CCTV shows attack which lands two thugs in jail
Teenager whose bones break easily becomes rapper
2:17

Teenager whose bones break easily becomes rapper
 

Truck driver Jason Clenton was driving along Henry Lawson Drive, Milperra about 7.30am Monday.

In the footage an angry driver in a white hatchback pulls in front of his truck and slams on the breaks.

Mr Clenton then tries to avoid him by driving along the curb and overtaking on the left as the angry motorist opens his door.

The man tries to abuse Mr Clenton before he takes off. Source: 7 News

But the man chases him down, overtakes on the left-hand side, pulls in front again before reversing up to the truck.

“He stopped his vehicle very aggressively,” Jason said.

“Got out, tried to gain entry to my vehicle and the matter unfolded from there.”

The angry driver hops onto the front of Jason's truck and hurls abuse.

The driver then climbs up onto Mr Clenton’s window and begins hurling abuse.

He later told Seven News he lost his cool when Mr Clenton tried to force him off the road.

Police are now investigating.

Newsbreak – June 6

Back To Top