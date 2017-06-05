WATCH: Driver abuses truckie in extraordinary road rage attack

Seven News has obtained video of an extraordinary road rage incident in Sydney after a driver launched a tirade of abuse at a truck driver.

Truck driver Jason Clenton was driving along Henry Lawson Drive, Milperra about 7.30am Monday.

In the footage an angry driver in a white hatchback pulls in front of his truck and slams on the breaks.

Mr Clenton then tries to avoid him by driving along the curb and overtaking on the left as the angry motorist opens his door.

But the man chases him down, overtakes on the left-hand side, pulls in front again before reversing up to the truck.

“He stopped his vehicle very aggressively,” Jason said.

“Got out, tried to gain entry to my vehicle and the matter unfolded from there.”

The driver then climbs up onto Mr Clenton’s window and begins hurling abuse.

He later told Seven News he lost his cool when Mr Clenton tried to force him off the road.

Police are now investigating.

Newsbreak – June 6