News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

String of attempted child abductions has Sydney parents on edge

Yahoo7 News /

A string of attempted child abductions in Sydney has families on the edge.

Children transported through Syria in cages
0:42

Children transported through Syria in cages
Rescuers race to save whales after mass stranding in Australia
1:04

Rescuers race to save whales after mass stranding in Australia
0306_tms_dogs2
0:40

The Morning Show viewers weigh in on the dog ban debate
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
0302_1800_ADL-Arson
1:36

Pregnant mum held up on way to hospital by arson attack
0228_1800_nsw_preg
0:28

'Remorseful' man jailed for ex-girlfriend's murder
0228_1130_nat_israel
0:35

Israeli court rejects extradition request of Australian wanted for child sex abuse
Terrifying moment charging lions damaged woman's car jumping on roof at safari park
0:22

Terrifying moment charging lions damaged woman's car jumping on roof at safari park
Arizona Couple Arrested for Alleged Child Abuse After Their Four Adopted Children Were Found Locked in Home
1:04

Arizona Couple Arrested for Alleged Child Abuse After Their Four Adopted Children Were Found Locked in Home
Severe Thunderstorms Spawn Waterspout Near Panama City Beach
0:48

Severe Thunderstorms Spawn Waterspout Near Panama City Beach
web_sailors_1107
0:27

Sailors visit sick Brisbane kids
Death and violence in latest West Bank 'Day of Rage'
1:10

Death and violence in latest West Bank 'Day of Rage'
 

There have been four in the last week with an 11-year-old girl managing to escape a man armed with a knife.

The girl was walking to Summer Hill Public School on Thursday when she was approached by the man.

But she managed run to school and teachers called the police.

Source: 7 News

Concerned parent Kate Spina said she was “very concerned.”

“I have a boy in kindergarten and it doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence with kids walking to school,” she said.

Police have confirmed they are looking for more than one predator.

Last Thursday, a man described as being Middle Eastern in appearance tried to snatch a 15-month-old boy from a busy Liverpool Mall.

Just two days later an Indian man allegedly assaulted a five-year-old girl in Glebe.

Source: 7 News

While on Tuesday a man of similar description approached a three-year-old girl at Leichhardt.

NSW Secondary Principals’ Council’s Chris Presland said there was safety in numbers.

“Going to school with a friend, from a parent's perspective not letting your kids out of your sight too much, know where they are,” he said.

Police are calling for witnesses with Summer Hill’s predator described as being Asian between 30-40 years old with a red mark on his face.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Back To Top