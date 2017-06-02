String of attempted child abductions has Sydney parents on edge

A string of attempted child abductions in Sydney has families on the edge.

There have been four in the last week with an 11-year-old girl managing to escape a man armed with a knife.

The girl was walking to Summer Hill Public School on Thursday when she was approached by the man.

But she managed run to school and teachers called the police.

Concerned parent Kate Spina said she was “very concerned.”

“I have a boy in kindergarten and it doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence with kids walking to school,” she said.

Police have confirmed they are looking for more than one predator.

Last Thursday, a man described as being Middle Eastern in appearance tried to snatch a 15-month-old boy from a busy Liverpool Mall.

Just two days later an Indian man allegedly assaulted a five-year-old girl in Glebe.

While on Tuesday a man of similar description approached a three-year-old girl at Leichhardt.

NSW Secondary Principals’ Council’s Chris Presland said there was safety in numbers.

“Going to school with a friend, from a parent's perspective not letting your kids out of your sight too much, know where they are,” he said.

Police are calling for witnesses with Summer Hill’s predator described as being Asian between 30-40 years old with a red mark on his face.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.