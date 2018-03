NSW Police have been forced to break up a fight between two groups of girls outside Liverpool Library.

WATCH: Police forced to break up brawl between up to 30 teenage girls

Officers were forced to intervene in the brawl, which involved up to 30 people on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s believed the officers used capsicum spray to separate the two groups.

No injuries were reported.

A police spokesman said there had been no charges, but the investigation is ongoing.