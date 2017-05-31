News

Bones found in search for body of Matthew Leveson

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Bones have been found in the search for the body of Matthew Leveson, who vanished from Darlinghurst in Sydney eight years ago.

They were found in the Royal National Park on Wednesday.

Excavators searching for the missing NSW man in the park, south of Sydney, have stopped working with police saying they've found "items of interest".

Matthew Leveson, right, pictured with Michael Atkins. Photo: AAP

NSW Police Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin hugs Faye Leveson (left) as husband Mark speaks with a detective making a discovery on Wednesday. Photo: AAP

Matthew's parents, Mark and Faye Leveson, were seen hugging emotionally on Wednesday afternoon as they joined detectives at a specific site, an AAP photographer reports.

Investigators were originally led to the remote site by his former boyfriend, Michael Atkins, who was acquitted of the younger man's murder in 2009.

Mr Atkins took detectives to the potential burial site after he was offered immunity from prosecution for perjury and contempt of court. He had admitted to lying at an inquest into the suspected murder.

NSW Police Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin (centre) brings Mark and Faye Leveson (left) down to a spot being pointed out by a fellow detective. Photo: AAP

A NSW Police Detective takes a closer look at something as a digger continues to search bushland in the Royal National Park on Tuesday. Photo: AAP

It is the third time officers have searched the park for Mr Leveson's remains.

An ongoing inquest into the death of Mr Leveson, who was last seen leaving Darlinghurst's ARQ nightclub with Mr Atkins in September 2007, is scheduled to resume in August.

