Drone spying on naked Sydney woman prompts call for ban

A Sydney couple is calling for drones to be banned after catching one spying through their window, while one of the pair was half naked.

Anita Grahame from Dee Why and her husband Nick Kriticos told the The Manly Daily Anita was only in a towel in the privacy of her own home when they noticed the remote control aircraft hovering off their fifth floor apartment’s balcony.

“Whether they were looking at me was beside the point,” Ms Grahame said.

Anita Grahame and Nick Kriticos are convinced the drone was spying through their window. Photo: Daily Telegraph

“You should be able to sit in your home stark naked without someone looking.”

Mr Kriticos told the paper he was convinced the drone was spying on them, because it flew away when he gave it the finger.



“It is a worry that people are using these things to look at houses, possibly to see if people’s houses are worth breaking into,’ Mr Kriticos said.

The pair said they wanted to see the devices banned because there was no legitimate reason for ordinary civilians to own them.

It is illegal in NSW to fly a drone within 30m of a residential building. Photo: The Morning Show

Flying drones within 30 metres of residential buildings is illegal and can attract fines of up to $9000.

However, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority says it is difficult to investigate such due to challenges tracing the miniature aircraft.

