Three dead after tanker, truck and car crash in NSW's north

'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
Yahoo7 News

Three people have died after a crash between a fuel tanker, a Pantech truck and a car in northern NSW.

Emergency crews were called to Boggabilla on the Newell Highway in the state's far north just after 6am on Monday.

Police said the two occupants of the car, who they believed to be women, died at the scene.

The man driving the Pantech truck was also killed.


Police said none of the victims had been formally identified as of about midday Monday.

The man driving the fuel tanker was treated at the scene before paramedics took him to the Goondiwindi Hospital.

The male driver of the fuel tanker was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Goondiwindi Hospital.

