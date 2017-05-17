'Did you just spit at me?': Neighbours explode over garbage bin placement

A heated exchange between feuding Newcastle neighbours over the placement of garbage bins has been captured on video with the pair almost coming to blows.

'Did you just spit at me?': Neighbours explode over bin placement

A courier driver delivered an almighty spray to his neighbour over the bin being placed next to his car.

The resident shared footage of the expletive-riddled exchange under the name Deo Oza after the delivery driver confronted him outside his front gate.

Initially thinking the man was there to deliver a package, he instead received a seething rant after his bins apparently blocked the man's van.

Coming face-to-face, the man with the camera responds saying: “I’ll put my bins wherever the f*** I please”.

“Do it again, see what happens you smart a**,” the courier replied before allegedly spitting at the man.

“I’ll do more than spit at you, don’t put your bins near my car again.”

Just as the fiery exchange looked to wind up, the driver returned to the man’s fence, feigning a punch, warning him not to make the same mistake.

The other man can be seen following the driver moments before the video ends.