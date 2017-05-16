Sydney son to face court over mum's murder

A 28-year-old man accused of killing his mother in their home in Sydney's south is due to face court over the murder.

The man's older brother, 31, found the bloodied body at the Sylvania townhouse about 6.45am on Monday.

Since then, a crossbow and pitchfork have allegedly been found in a car driven by the 28-year-old.

Following hours of questioning on Monday, police charged the younger man with murder and he was refused bail to appear at Newtown Local Court on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old woman, named in media reports as Linda Connors, lived in the Sylvania home with her two sons.

"The [31-year-old] fellow is very distraught by what has happened ... he is the one who came across the incident and called police to attend," Superintendent Michael O'Toole told reporters on Monday.

He had been helping police.

His younger brother was arrested on the Princes Highway in St Peters a few hours after Ms Connors' body was found.

Supt Toole on Monday said it was "impossible to say" at this stage when the woman died.

