'Loud explosion': Two women and a man found dead in suspicious blaze

Tomahawk wielding meth addict allegedly attacks pregnant woman, two-year-old boy

7News /

A pregnant woman, her friend and a two-year-old boy have allegedly been attacked by a man in the grip of a suspected meth induced rage.

They had stopped to help the man because they thought he was in trouble but that’s when he allegedly turned on them with a tomahawk.

Fifteen weeks pregnant, Maddy and her friend thought they were being Good Samaritans when they went to check on the man.

“We so scared, like we had to hide behind bins and we didn't know what to do, we actually went to another lady's house to help but she was too shocked to even open the door,” Maddy told 7 News.

The women took refuge in nearby Armstrong Way, but police say the man continued on his “absolutely terrifying” rampage.

He was parked in the middle of Westwood Street in the Bunbury suburb of Withers but began chasing their car, allegedly ramming it repeatedly.

"The offender was armed at the time and threatening to kill,” Detective Sergeant Robert Martin said.

"Certainly acting extremely erratically and it was behaving in a manner that would make you believe that he had taken some sort of drug."

In the end, it was three elderly gentlemen who bravely ventured out of their homes and took on the alleged offender.

Maddy gave a heartfelt thank you to her rescuers. Source: 7 News

"I'd just like to say thank you, we could have died," Maddy said to her rescuers.

One of them, a 72 year old was knocked to the ground sustaining a suspected broken shoulder.

Police quickly arrived and arrested the 27 year old.

He's so far refused to undergo tests to see if he was under the influence of drugs.

