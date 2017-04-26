RSPCA ask for help after severely starved Hugo the dog dumped in NSW

A severely starved dog who was dumped in NSW has prompted an investigation from the RSPCA.

Do you know Hugo? RSPCA's appeal for info on starved pup

‘Hugo’ was found in the overnight kennels at the Muswellbrook Pound early on Friday morning.

He was rushed to a vet where he remains in care.

RSPCA NSW inspector Russell Jarman says the dog came with no form of identification.

“I would also ask that if someone did find this dog as a stray, that they please come forward to advise where and when the dog was found to assist with our enquiries,” he said.

Penalties for animal cruelty offences can be up to five years imprisonment and or a $22,000 fine.

Anyone with information can contact RSPCA NSW on 1300 278 358 or follow the link here.