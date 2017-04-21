Sydney police sting catches father allegedly trying to lure 11-year-old girl for sex

Footage has emerged showing a man taken into custody allegedly on his way to try and lure an 11-year-old to have sex with him.

In a scenario that will haunt nearly every parent, 33-year-old Robert David Ingram allegedly thought he was on his to meet a father and his young daughter.

Driving from his Dee Why home, which he shares with his wife and two-year-old son, Ingram was on his way to Parramatta to fulfill his own sick fantasy to force the young girl to have sex.

However, the person he’d been chatting to online was really a detective with Strike Force Trawler.

He was promptly arrested and charged.

"If you're online trying to groom a child for the purpose of having sex, it's only a matter of time before we knock on your door,” Commander Sex Crimes Squad, Detective Superintendent Linda Howlett told 7 News.

Even before Ingram made it to court today it was very unlikely that he would apply for bail after allegedly making a full admission to police.

He even conceded that he regularly engages in this type of behaviour.

“It’s horrific to think that people would actually engage in this type of behaviour,” Detective Howlett added.

Police have made more than 150 arrests since Strike Force Trawler started in 2012.

Among them, Channel Nine reporter Ben McCormack who was charged earlier this month.