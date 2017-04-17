News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Woman spends terrifying 40 minutes stuck between train and platform

7News Sydney /

An elderly woman was trapped for a terrifying 40 minutes after slipping between a train and platform in Sydney's southwest.

0307_1800_wa_explosion
0:55

Man injured in workplace explosion
0306_0500_nat_stabbing
0:25

Sydney stabbing attack
0304_1800_sa_crash
1:08

Woman killed in sickening crash
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0302_1800_nsw_arson
1:33

Father denies starting 10 fires in three hours
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0301_1600_nat_murder
0:23

Man charged with 22-year-old's murder
0301_1130_nat_stabbing
0:25

Sydney stabbing murder
0301_0500_nat_stabbing
0:25

Fatal Sydney stabbing
0228_1800_nsw_agl
1:24

AGL spending big on Bayswater power station
0227_1800_syd_lawyer
1:03

Sydney lawyer arrested for alleged fraud
 

The woman in her 70s is in hospital after becoming trapped at Macarthur station.

Paramedics say it’s incredibly lucky the woman only suffered a minor shoulder injury.

She had been waiting for a train with a friend on platform two but when it arrived about 4pm, something went horribly wrong.

Somehow the woman slipped between the platform and two carriages and became trapped.

It took emergency crews around 40 minutes to free her, but remarkably she remained very calm throughout the ordeal.

A NSW Fire and Rescue reaches below the platform in what was a 40 minute process to remove the trapped woman. Source: 7 News

Remarkably, the woman only suffered a minor shoulder injury. Source: 7 News

Just last week Sydney Trains released video to highlight how often people, especially children, fall between gaps at stations.

The heart-stopping video shows just how quickly young children can fall when boarding trains, coming overwhelmingly close to death.

Last year an incredible 223 children fell underneath trains at stations, down slightly from 237 in 2015.

The number of injuries rose from 72 in 2015 to 81 last year.

Following this Easter Monday incident, they are once again urging people to stand behind the yellow line while waiting fro trains and to mind the gap.


Back To Top