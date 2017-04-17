Woman spends terrifying 40 minutes stuck between train and platform

An elderly woman was trapped for a terrifying 40 minutes after slipping between a train and platform in Sydney's southwest.

The woman in her 70s is in hospital after becoming trapped at Macarthur station.

Paramedics say it’s incredibly lucky the woman only suffered a minor shoulder injury.

She had been waiting for a train with a friend on platform two but when it arrived about 4pm, something went horribly wrong.

Somehow the woman slipped between the platform and two carriages and became trapped.

It took emergency crews around 40 minutes to free her, but remarkably she remained very calm throughout the ordeal.

Just last week Sydney Trains released video to highlight how often people, especially children, fall between gaps at stations.

The heart-stopping video shows just how quickly young children can fall when boarding trains, coming overwhelmingly close to death.

Last year an incredible 223 children fell underneath trains at stations, down slightly from 237 in 2015.

The number of injuries rose from 72 in 2015 to 81 last year.

Following this Easter Monday incident, they are once again urging people to stand behind the yellow line while waiting fro trains and to mind the gap.