Body of woman found after police search for female bushwalker in Royal National Park

The body of a woman has been found at the bottom of a cliff in Sydney's Royal National Park after a search for a young woman who went missing while walking with her partner.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said while the body has not been formally identified police believe that it is the body of young Sydney woman Shazia Edah-Tally who went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Sutherland Local Area Command south of Sydney were dispatched to the bushland just before 5pm Wednesday following reports a 19-year-old woman had gone missing while on a walk with her partner.

Ms Edah-Tally and her partner had set off from Bundeena for Wedding Cake Rock, a four-kilometre clifftop walk.

She became separated from her partner and failed to return to the indicated meeting point.

The pair had entered the bushland without food or water.

Despite the discovery of the body, the search has not been called and police are still investigating various lines of inquiry, the spokeswoman said.

A search of the national parkland commenced on Wednesday evening, with PolAir deployed, but the woman could not be located.

The search was suspended later that night, but resumed on Thursday morning.

A body was located at the bottom of a cliff about 11am on Thursday with an operation launched to retrieve it.

Ms Edah-Tally's family have since gathered at the park.

The boyfriend is helping police with their inquiries.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner, NSW Police said.