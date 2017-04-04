'Hero mum' died trying to save kids in Tweed River tragedy

A mother who drowned with her daughter and son after her car went into the Tweed River died desperately trying to save her children.

Three bodies were recovered from the Tweed River at Tumbulgum in northern NSW on Tuesday, after Stephanie King’s car crashed into the swollen waterway on Monday afternoon.

LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling told the media on Tuesday Ms King was found holding one of the children.

“That woman is a hero, she died trying to save her children,” he said.

“I have no doubt she would still be alive if she wasn’t trying to save her children.”

Police believe Ms King lost consciousness trying to free two of her three children from the crash.

One child did escape.

Ms King's daughter, eight-year-old Chloe Kabealo, managed to swim free of the sunken vehicle and helped raise the alarm.

Supt Starling said her miraculous escape was possibly a result of her mother’s desperate efforts.

Stephanie King, and Jacob and Ella-Jane, plunged into the flooding Tweed River from Dulguigan Road near Tumbulgum at about 1.40pm on Monday.

The vehicle was found submerged about two hours later but police could not reach it until diver’s arrived from Sydney on Tuesday.

Three bodies were recovered at about midday on Tuesday.

Police are investigating how the crash occurred while members of the public have begun rallying around Ms King’s husband and surviving child.

A fundraising page has raised close to $15,000 to support Matt NAME recover from the the tragedy.