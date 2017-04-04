Three bodies retrieved from vehicle submerged in Tweed River

News

The victims have been identified as 43 year old Stephanie King from nearby Bilambil, her son Jacob Kabealo, 7, and her daughter Ella-Jane Kabealo, 11.

Miraculously, eight-year-old Chloe Kabealo swam to safety after the car entered the river about 1.40pm on Monday. She is now recovering with relatives.

Emergency services recovered the bodies from the river at about midday on Tuesday after locating the submerged vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Ella-Jane, left, Chloe, centre, and Jacob, right. Photo: Supplied

A fundraising page has now been set up for Stephanie's husband and the father of the two lost children.

At time of publishing, close to $15,000 had been raised to support Matt Kabealo, a chef at Kingscliff Bowling Club, and Chloe.

Stephanie King, 43, from Bilambil, died in the accident with two of her children. Photo: Supplied

Boats using sonar equipment located the vehicle about five metres from the northern river bank.

Former police officer Matt Grinham and his family pulled up moments after the accident at Dulguigan Road and tried to help.

Mr Grinham dove in to try to find the car, but could not.

"Just the helplessness of not being able to find the car. The bubbles were there but we just couldn't get to the car."

A photo from the scene. Photo: Peter Fegan 7 News.

His son Thomas Grinham said the little girl who swam free was "really upset".

"She couldn't say much she just said my mum and little sister and my brother have gone in the river in a car."

Emergency services were called after the girl escaped from the river and ran to a nearby property to raise the alarm.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told 7 News Online the survivor was taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital.

She was treated for multiple lacerations to her legs, abrasions and neck pain.

