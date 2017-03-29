News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bancroft charged with ball tampering
Australian cricket team caught out in cheating scandal

WATCH: Swimmers oblivious to shark lurking in Sydney pool

Yahoo7 News /

You know you’re in Australia when not even the swimming pools are shark free.

Paul McCartney attends March for our Lives Rally in New York City
0:30

Paul McCartney attends March for our Lives Rally in New York City
March For Our Lives Protesters Chant 'Vote Them Out' in NYC
0:35

March For Our Lives Protesters Chant 'Vote Them Out' in NYC
Exclusive: U.S. warship sails near disputed South China Sea island, officials say
1:41

Exclusive: U.S. warship sails near disputed South China Sea island, officials say
China condemns U.S. navy operation in South China Sea
1:16

China condemns U.S. navy operation in South China Sea
Killer Whale Attacks Sea Lion Near Hornby Island
0:53

Killer Whale Attacks Sea Lion Near Hornby Island
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
Snowboarder Billy Morgan takes on the Beast from the East
1:00

Snowboarder Billy Morgan takes on the Beast from the East
Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Second Lowest Point on Record
4:38

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Second Lowest Point on Record
Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers
1:47

Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers
Scientists Capture Rare Greenland Shark On Video
1:03

Scientists Capture Rare Greenland Shark On Video
Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
5:51

Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
Five 'hero' dogs named as finalists for Crufts award
0:59

Five 'hero' dogs named as finalists for Crufts award
 

Sydney swimmers got more than they bargained for when a juvenile bronze whaler was spotted in a popular northern beaches pool on Tuesday.

Oblivious locals swam laps at the Palm Beach pool before a bystander pointed out that they weren’t alone.

Jennifer Hill had been in the pool for more than an hour but was relatively unfazed when she learned of the shark, estimated to be about 80-90cm in length.

“It was a beautiful experience,” Ms Hill told The Manly Daily.

Sydney swimmers were oblivious to the fact they weren't alone. Source: 7 News

“My initial response was obviously it wasn’t very hungry because it had ample opportunity.

“Everybody who swam in the pool this morning didn’t know… except one person.”

Ms Hill shared her encounter on Facebook and said that lifeguards and local council tried to return the shark to the ocean but "she was too quick for them".

The juvenile shark was eventually rescued and placed back in the ocean. Source: 7 News

Manly Sea Life Sanctuary’s Hope Nugent was called in, helping corner the shark into one section of the pool, adding that it most likely slipped in during high tide.

“You do tend to get other animals, such as stingrays, but it’s quite infrequent for sharks to get caught in there,” Ms Nugent added.

A team of four eventually used a large net to gently lift the shark from the pool back safely into the ocean.

Back To Top