WATCH: Swimmers oblivious to shark lurking in Sydney pool

You know you’re in Australia when not even the swimming pools are shark free.

Sydney swimmers got more than they bargained for when a juvenile bronze whaler was spotted in a popular northern beaches pool on Tuesday.

Oblivious locals swam laps at the Palm Beach pool before a bystander pointed out that they weren’t alone.

Jennifer Hill had been in the pool for more than an hour but was relatively unfazed when she learned of the shark, estimated to be about 80-90cm in length.

“It was a beautiful experience,” Ms Hill told The Manly Daily.

“My initial response was obviously it wasn’t very hungry because it had ample opportunity.

“Everybody who swam in the pool this morning didn’t know… except one person.”

Ms Hill shared her encounter on Facebook and said that lifeguards and local council tried to return the shark to the ocean but "she was too quick for them".

Manly Sea Life Sanctuary’s Hope Nugent was called in, helping corner the shark into one section of the pool, adding that it most likely slipped in during high tide.

“You do tend to get other animals, such as stingrays, but it’s quite infrequent for sharks to get caught in there,” Ms Nugent added.

A team of four eventually used a large net to gently lift the shark from the pool back safely into the ocean.