Mum reveals double mastectomy relief in Facebook Live video

Waking up from surgery to discover both breasts removed does not seem like cause for celebration.

But Albury mother Elenor Tedenborg amazed friends with her positive reaction to the news that a mastectomy to remove one breast had in fact claimed both.

The former photographer took to Facebook to livestream a message to friends and family after awaking from surgery.

“Guess what, they’re both gone!” she declares from her hospital bed.

Ms Tedenborg, originally from Sweden, had been hopeful of a double mastectomy when she went under.

The expectant mother had been given the devastating news just a week into maternity leave that she had stage two cancer in the breast and stage three in her lymphatic system.

To make matters worse, she was pregnant and doctors had told her the baby needed to come out quickly so she could begin life saving chemotherapy.

Twelve days after that conversation, she gave birth. Another 12 days later, the chemotherapy began.

But it was in the surgery to remove her breast that Ms Tedenborg had placed her long term hopes.

She said she had heard a double mastectomy was the safest route to travel because of the risk of cancer returning.

Her surgeon was not so sure, however, and told Ms Tedenborg he would remove one breast and then assess the situation before deciding if they could move on to the other.

The medical team feared she could suffer life-threatening blood loss in an operation so soon after giving birth.

When Ms Tedenborg awoke, she discovered the surgical team had in fact removed both breasts.

“It might sound bizarre saying I’m actually really happy about that,” she said on the video.

“This makes it much more possible for me to hopefully not get the cancer back,” Ms Tedenborg said in her video.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories in the past few months about women who’ve had breast cancer; they get it in one breast and then a couple of days, sorry, a couple of years later they get it in the other breast.”

Ms Tedenborg told News Corp she now “looks like a swimmer with a pot-belly” but has accepted her new body more than ever before.