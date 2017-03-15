Police corner wanted man seen in block of units south of Sydney

Police believe they have cornered a man in Sydney's south who has been at large since last Friday, wanted over a string of assaults.

Several armed police, the dog unit and PolAir have converged on the Hurstville apartment block after Husseim Dennaoui, 25, was spotted nearby.

Police believe they have cornered him after he was seen earlier Wednesday, but he has not been seen since.

Dennaoui is known to frequent the Sydney CBD and the city's south and is wanted on several outstanding warrants and a number of assaults.

NSW Police put out an alert for Dennaoui last Friday after he breached his parole.

Police said he has a Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, is 180-185 centimetres tall, with a medium build with black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

