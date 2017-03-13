‘You will die’: Experimental drug saves Sydney woman from death’s door

A Sydney woman’s life has been saved after recovering from high-risk surgery to treat a rare heart and lung condition, which claimed the life of her sister.

Bessie Kilian defied doctors’ expectations after a GP determined she was seriously ill following a routine trip to a medical centre when she complained of a sore leg.

"[The doctor told me] Bessie, get to the hospital now. You're gonna die," she told 7 News.

“They said any minute, any moment, any second we don’t know when you are going to die – but you will die.”



The 44-year-old woman was suffering from pulmonary hypertension where her lungs and arteries were clogged with chronic blood clots, cardiologist Professor Eugene Kotlyar said.



He said Ms Kilian was “too sick for surgery” and her only option was a course of experimental new drug called Adempas. Apart from that, her options were limited.

“Those medications improved her to the extent she was well enough to have the surgery," Professor Kotlyar said.

With mixed emotions, Ms Kilian went into the high risk operation with a slim chance of survival.

Just two weeks earlier, her sister had died overseas and the autopspy revealed she too suffered the same condition but it was never diagnosed.

Despite being told the survival rate for the surgery was five to 10 per cent, the Sydney woman took her chances and agreed to surgery to the clear the clots.

Surgeons at St Vincent's Hospital had to lower her body temperature to 20 degrees, effectively switching off her circulation.

"It's up to 20 or 25 minutes at a time and we let the brain have a drink for 10 minutes at least and then we carry on," cardiothoracic surgeon Associate Professor Kumud Dhital said.

A year on, the surgeon said Ms Kilian was “exceptionally lucky” to have made a full recovery.

"Right now, I know I have years up my sleeve. So I'm going to make the most of it,” Ms Kilian said.

With a full bill of health, she has since competed in the City2Surf charity run and is now a pulmonary hypertension ambassador.

Thanks to Ms Kilian's lobbying, the trial drug that helped her are now listed on the PBS.

Newsbreak – March 13