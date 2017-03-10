One dead, schoolchildren injured after bus slams into car in Sydney

A driver who died after colliding with a bus in Sydney’s northwest on Friday morning was being followed by police for a traffic violation.

The driver of the car died at the scene near the intersection of The Driftway and Londonderry Road, near Richmond.

Five students were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries, with three of them taken to Nepean Hospital.

The driver of the bus was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Jeff Philippi, acting assistant commissioner, North West Metropolitan Region, told the media: “Shortly after 8am this morning, police became aware of a motor vehicle travelling east towards Londonderry Road and had cause to follow that vehicle.

“When it [the vehicle] approached the intersection of Londonderry Road, it entered without slowing and it collided with a bus carrying 10 schoolchildren."

Philippi confirmed that the driver of the vehicle has died.

“Of the 10 children on the bus, five were treated at the scene and there were two taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries,” he said.

Mr Philippi said whether or not the incident was a "police pursuit" is a matter for the critical investigation team, but it would appear there was a traffic violation which led to the police following the vehicle.

Londonderry Road has been closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted at the crash scene.

A critical incident team from North West Metropolitan Region will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers website.

LONDONERRY: Serious crash has blocked Londonderry Rd in both directions at the Driftway. Closure will be lenghty - avoid the area. — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) March 9, 2017