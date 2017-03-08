WATCH: Fleeing car drives down the wrong side of Sydney's M7

Witnesses said they were amazed no one was killed when a car being chased by police crossed to the wrong side of Sydney’s M7 motorway on Wednesday, right into the path of oncoming traffic.

It was so dangerous police had to call off their pursuit, but they did eventually catch up with the suspected driver.

As the silver Toyota raced towards oncoming traffic, calls flooded in to Triple-0.

Police began chasing at Cecil Hills in Sydney's south west, but the pursuit became too dangerous and they called it off.

The hatchback then raced off to Bonnyrigg Heights where it was dumped.

The dog squad, police helicopter and detectives all joined the hunt.

Adding to the confusion, a few streets away, another police operation was being carried out with another Toyota searched and two suspects placed under arrest.

Officers looking for the chase driver went to a house at Hinchinbrook.

A 17-year-old mother and her father were taken away for questioning.

The teenager's mother, who cannot be identified, said the police got it wrong and the arrested pair were at home asleep during the chase.

The pair both have outstanding warrants.

Police are still trying to work out exactly who was in the car when it was being driven so recklessly on the wrong side of the busy motorway on Wednesday morning.

They spent the day gathering evidence and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.