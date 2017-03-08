News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

WATCH: Fleeing car drives down the wrong side of Sydney's M7

7News Sydney /

Witnesses said they were amazed no one was killed when a car being chased by police crossed to the wrong side of Sydney’s M7 motorway on Wednesday, right into the path of oncoming traffic.

Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
15:38

Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
5:51

Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
Sculptor Creates Impressive Likeness of Dr. Emmett Brown
1:54

Sculptor Creates Impressive Likeness of Dr. Emmett Brown
0209_1800_SYD-ChildcareCrash
2:21

Crisis averted at Sydney children’s centre

Thanksgiving Means Great Television
Protesters return to Ferguson streets after police officer resigns
0:27

Protesters return to Ferguson streets after police officer resigns

Allen's lawyer questions timing of sex abuse allegations, Brown stays in rehab
Raw: Searching for Cars After the Storm
0:51

Raw: Searching for Cars After the Storm
Eastern Brown Snake Found in Family Home in Queensland, Australia
1:53

Eastern Brown Snake Found in Family Home in Queensland, Australia
Tina Brown to host Women in the World Summit
17:23

Tina Brown to host Women in the World Summit
0215_1600_nat_snake
0:19

Girl, 6, dies after being bitten by brown snake
Gordon Brown Full Interview
17:10

Gordon Brown Full Interview
 

It was so dangerous police had to call off their pursuit, but they did eventually catch up with the suspected driver.

As the silver Toyota raced towards oncoming traffic, calls flooded in to Triple-0.

Police began chasing at Cecil Hills in Sydney's south west, but the pursuit became too dangerous and they called it off.

Police called in a helicopter, the dog squad and detectives to help find the driver. Photo: 7 News

The hatchback then raced off to Bonnyrigg Heights where it was dumped.

The dog squad, police helicopter and detectives all joined the hunt.

Adding to the confusion, a few streets away, another police operation was being carried out with another Toyota searched and two suspects placed under arrest.

Officers looking for the chase driver went to a house at Hinchinbrook.

A 17-year-old mother and her father were taken away for questioning.

The teenager's mother, who cannot be identified, said the police got it wrong and the arrested pair were at home asleep during the chase.

Police arrested two people who allegedly had outstanding warrants after the chase. Photo: 7 News

The pair both have outstanding warrants.

Police are still trying to work out exactly who was in the car when it was being driven so recklessly on the wrong side of the busy motorway on Wednesday morning.

They spent the day gathering evidence and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Back To Top