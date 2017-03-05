News

Neighbours hear screams, smell fuel: Chilling details from deadly house fire

Police fire tasers at woman armed with a large knife in Sydney street

Jessica Tancred
7News Sydney /

Police said they had to taser a woman holding a knife outside a shopping strip in Sydney's inner west.

Witnesses said the woman showed up was armed with a large knife outside a packed café just after 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-old woman was not threatening anyone, but when police arrived and told her to drop the weapon she refused.

Witnesses said the woman was not threatening members of the public. Source: 7 News

Video shows two police moving in to taser the woman, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police said they took action to prevent any harm coming to the public.

Police said they were forced to use their tasers when the woman failed to listen to direction. Source: 7 News

She was taken to hospital for assessment. Source: 7 News

The woman did not appear to be harmed by the tasering, but she was taken to Concord Hospital for a mental health assessment.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

