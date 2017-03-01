Man dies after a steel structure falls on him in workplace accident

A man has died in a workplace accident at Barangaroo in Sydney.

The man, believed to be aged in his early to mid 30s, was working on a barge for the Barangaroo Ferry Hub project when he was crushed by a large beam.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene near Lime Street at about 4.40pm on Wednesday afternoon.

State secretary of the CTMEU Brian Parker said the man died in a tragic accident.

“He’s been crushed by what they call a header beam, it’s a very large beam,” Mr Parker said.

“Apparently the crane was lifting up a beam, and it's hit another beam (and) it's toppled onto this particular worker.”

Mr Parker said the man had been working as a dogman, directing the crane operator on the Barangaroo barge.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said the matter would now be handled by NSW Police and Work Cover.

Police confirmed a report would be prepared for the coroner.

It is now the second death on the Barangaroo worksite, after a man fell 30 metres to his death in January 2014.

That was followed the same year by an underground fire that threatened to topple a 50-metre crane, and another crane accident last November.