Why Comm Games athletes didn't appear in closing ceremony 'stuff up'

Man dies after a steel structure falls on him in workplace accident

A man has died in a workplace accident at Barangaroo in Sydney.

The man, believed to be aged in his early to mid 30s, was working on a barge for the Barangaroo Ferry Hub project when he was crushed by a large beam.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene near Lime Street at about 4.40pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews at the scene. Picture: 7 News

State secretary of the CTMEU Brian Parker said the man died in a tragic accident.

“He’s been crushed by what they call a header beam, it’s a very large beam,” Mr Parker said.

Water Police raced out to the barge. Picture: 7 News

“Apparently the crane was lifting up a beam, and it's hit another beam (and) it's toppled onto this particular worker.”

Mr Parker said the man had been working as a dogman, directing the crane operator on the Barangaroo barge.

It is unclear what steel object struck the man. Photo: 7 News

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said the matter would now be handled by NSW Police and Work Cover.

Police confirmed a report would be prepared for the coroner.

A report on the man's death will be prepared for the Coroner. Picture: 7 News

It is now the second death on the Barangaroo worksite, after a man fell 30 metres to his death in January 2014.

That was followed the same year by an underground fire that threatened to topple a 50-metre crane, and another crane accident last November.

