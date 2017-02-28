News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother of two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes mid-flight
Mum-of-two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes

Driver flees scene after morgue van flips and hits pedestrian

Yahoo7 News /

A driver has fled the scene of a four-vehicle crash that saw a morgue van flipped on its side and a pedestrian struck in Newtown on Monday night.

The 21-year-old driver of a Ford Focus allegedly caused the crash, colliding with three other vehicles before fleeing the scene on foot.

Just before 10pm, it’s believed the driver clipped the car in front of him, and then attempted to overtake that car on the wrong side of the road when he struck the morgue van.

Early reports indicate that there was a body inside the morgue van that was being taken to hospital at the time of the accident.

Emergency services tend to the flipped morgue van that in Newtown on Monday night. Source: Twitter

The driver of the Ford Focus fled the Newtown crash scene on foot. Source: Twitter

The pedestrian, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with a suspected fractured wrist.

The 53-year-old morgue van driver and his male passenger were taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with minor injuries.

The male driver of the Toyota Yaris, aged 25, and the 20-year-old female driver of the Nissan Qashqai were uninjured.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with a potentially broken wrist. Source: Twitter

Officers from Newtown Local Area Command attended and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the [https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ |Crime Stopper website]

Back To Top