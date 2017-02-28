Driver flees scene after morgue van flips and hits pedestrian

A driver has fled the scene of a four-vehicle crash that saw a morgue van flipped on its side and a pedestrian struck in Newtown on Monday night.

The 21-year-old driver of a Ford Focus allegedly caused the crash, colliding with three other vehicles before fleeing the scene on foot.

Just before 10pm, it’s believed the driver clipped the car in front of him, and then attempted to overtake that car on the wrong side of the road when he struck the morgue van.

Early reports indicate that there was a body inside the morgue van that was being taken to hospital at the time of the accident.

The pedestrian, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with a suspected fractured wrist.

The 53-year-old morgue van driver and his male passenger were taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with minor injuries.

The male driver of the Toyota Yaris, aged 25, and the 20-year-old female driver of the Nissan Qashqai were uninjured.

Officers from Newtown Local Area Command attended and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the [https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ |Crime Stopper website]