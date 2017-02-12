At least one home burns as fire closes in on small NSW town

At least one home may have been destroyed in the NSW bushfires on Sunday.

Authorities have been unable to confirm the reports, but say a number of properties have been affected by a large blaze burning in the state's central west, east of Dunedoo.

Deputy Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers said the fire was moving quickly - about 12km/h.

"The information we have is that a number of homes have been impacted by fire in that area," he told the ABC.

"We have to get in there and have a look at that later on."

The fire, which exceeded 2000 hectares and jumped containment lines, prompted the RFS to upgrade its advice to an emergency warning just before noon.

Residents of the nearby Uarbry and Turill villages were urged to leave and move towards Cassilis if the path was clear.

"We're obviously going to have to get in there and see to what level a little bit later in the afternoon," Mr Rogers said.

Emergency alert telephone messages were sent to people in the area.

The fire was burning in catastrophic conditions and would spread quickly, the RFS emergency warning read.

"It will be difficult for firefighters to contain the fire."

Large areas of NSW are experiencing unprecedented fire danger conditions over the weekend as a trough produces hot, dry and gusty winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a catastrophic fire danger warning for the Greater Hunter, Central Ranges and North Western regions and extreme or severe danger warnings for many surrounding areas.

Conditions were tipped to deteriorate further in the afternoon.

Residents were advised to avoid fire-prone areas such as thick bushland or paddocks.

The Golden Highway was closed and other local routes may also be shut down at short notice, the RFS added.