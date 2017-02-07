Top cops push for 'shoot first' approach to terror situations

Australia’s top cops are pushing for powers to allow a more aggressive “shoot first” approach to control terror suspects and hostage situations.

The new approach would be a move away from the current “contain and negotiate” model, ahead of the Lindt Café siege inquest findings.

Top-level discussions have been ongoing between the nation’s most senior police to create a beefed up federal Home Affairs Department for any future “active shooter scenarios” and move to an “immediate assault” action.

Law enforcement agencies are pushing for a major overhaul of national security to consider a “shoot first, ask questions later” model, ahead of damning findings to come from an inquest into the 2014 siege, News Corp reported on Tuesday.

The coroner’s findings, due to be released in the next eight weeks, are expected to contain damning findings into the way state and federal police handled the fatal crisis, where cafe manager Tori Johnson was shot by gunman Man Haron Monis before police stormed the café.

It’s been more than two years since a man with a sawn-off shotgun and a backpack sprouting wires proclaimed allegiance to Islamic State and trapped 18 hostages inside Sydney's Lindt Café.

For 17 excruciating hours, snipers trained their weapons on the Martin Place cafe and tactical officers stood ready to pounce as negotiators tried in vain to make direct contact with Monis, on December 16, 2014.

Hostage Katrina Dawson, a barrister and mother-of-three, was killed by police bullet fragments as she hid under a chair during the bloody shootout.

NSW coroner Michael Barnes is expected to make recommendations for a shake-up in the way law enforcement officers are trained, the weapons used, and law changes to make it easier for the Australian Defence Force to take over the reins from police in similar situations.

Under the current state of play, police agencies are reluctant to take control of a serious, unfolding security operation, however handing over to the ADF requires a senior federal politician’s approval.

The Australian Federal Police, ASIO, Border Force, AUSTRAC and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission would be led by a single minister, under a new super national security portfolio, News Corp reported.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is the frontrunner for the top job, amid speculation the appointment will lead to the retirement of Attorney-General George Brandis.