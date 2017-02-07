News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Top cops push for 'shoot first' approach to terror situations

Yahoo7 News /

Australia’s top cops are pushing for powers to allow a more aggressive “shoot first” approach to control terror suspects and hostage situations.

0207_0500_nat_terror
0:32

Top cops push for powers to shoot terrorists sooner
Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
6:00

Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
0330_0500_nat_newsbreak
2:29

Newsbreak - March 30
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0:35

Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0228_1800_nsw_pokies
1:22

Woolworths pub workers rewarded for monitoring pokie players
0228_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:05

Newsbreak - February 28
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
1:12

Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
0226_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:47

Newsbreak- February 26
 

The new approach would be a move away from the current “contain and negotiate” model, ahead of the Lindt Café siege inquest findings.

Top-level discussions have been ongoing between the nation’s most senior police to create a beefed up federal Home Affairs Department for any future “active shooter scenarios” and move to an “immediate assault” action.

The Lindt Cafe siege lasted 17 hours, ending with a hostage being executed before police stormed the cafe. Source: AAP

Law enforcement agencies are pushing for a major overhaul of national security to consider a “shoot first, ask questions later” model, ahead of damning findings to come from an inquest into the 2014 siege, News Corp reported on Tuesday.

The coroner’s findings, due to be released in the next eight weeks, are expected to contain damning findings into the way state and federal police handled the fatal crisis, where cafe manager Tori Johnson was shot by gunman Man Haron Monis before police stormed the café.

Monis executed Lindt Cafe manager Tori Johnson at point-blank range in the early hours of December 16, 2014, an act which ended the siege. Photo: Yahoo7

Mother-of-three Katrina Dawson died in the final moments of the siege.

It’s been more than two years since a man with a sawn-off shotgun and a backpack sprouting wires proclaimed allegiance to Islamic State and trapped 18 hostages inside Sydney's Lindt Café.

For 17 excruciating hours, snipers trained their weapons on the Martin Place cafe and tactical officers stood ready to pounce as negotiators tried in vain to make direct contact with Monis, on December 16, 2014.

Tori Johnson was shot inside the Lindt cafe.


Hostage Katrina Dawson, a barrister and mother-of-three, was killed by police bullet fragments as she hid under a chair during the bloody shootout.

NSW coroner Michael Barnes is expected to make recommendations for a shake-up in the way law enforcement officers are trained, the weapons used, and law changes to make it easier for the Australian Defence Force to take over the reins from police in similar situations.

Under the current state of play, police agencies are reluctant to take control of a serious, unfolding security operation, however handing over to the ADF requires a senior federal politician’s approval.

The Australian Federal Police, ASIO, Border Force, AUSTRAC and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission would be led by a single minister, under a new super national security portfolio, News Corp reported.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is the frontrunner for the top job, amid speculation the appointment will lead to the retirement of Attorney-General George Brandis.

Back To Top