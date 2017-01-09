'Australia's Donald Trump': Salim Mehajer signals political comeback

In what is set to be an unprecedented year of politics with the commencement of Donald Trump’s presidency, Australia’s own walking headline Salim Mehajer has announced his return to politics.

Eager to put a drama-filled 2016 behind him, the former Auburn deputy mayor told Fairfax Media he wanted to get back to doing what he loves most, which wasn’t his lavish lifestyle but rather “helping others”.

"My passion for politics remains ever so strong and hopefully I will be back doing what I love the most, helping others," he said signaling his intention to return to state politics.

In typical vague fashion, the man dubbed as "Australia's Donald Trump" shared no real details on exactly what or when the comeback would look like but did not quash rumours his family was planning on starring in their own reality TV program, similar to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"We definitely won't be writing it off from our play cards. It's all a business game... The year of 2017 will be a year we anticipate on working together and focusing on what matters to us the most, i.e. one another,” he added.

Late last year Mehajer was filmed being arrested and bundled into a police car during a holiday in party mecca Ibiza, Spain.

Police were called by a taxi driver, who claimed Mr Mehajer had tried to kick him from the back seat of the cab while travelling with friends.

It is claimed the group had spilled ice cream and chips in the car and an argument erupted as a result.

It was 2015 when he really showcased his desire for the limelight with a lavish wedding to Alysha Learmonth that shut down a local street in the suburb of Lidcombe that ended in alleged violence and public humiliation.

More than $50 million worth of supercars and motorbikes flooded the street, while Mehajer paid $2000 an hour to charter a private helicopter for what many described as "Australia's most lavish wedding".