'Could be a breakout': Prison changes locks after inmate pockets keys

Breaking out of prison is no easy feat but having a set of keys to the prison surely couldn’t hurt your chances.

On the day of his release, a New South Wales inmate helped himself to a set of keys to the privately-run Parklea Correctional Centre as he walked out.

Not willing to take any risks, the prison has since changed many of its locks in a process that could cost the state thousands of dollars.

“There’s a possibility there that there could be a breakout,” Opposition spokesman Guy Zangari told 7 News.

“This is day four of the new year and we have had prison assaults, murder, riots and now keys go missing. Where does it end?

“The fact is it’s a security breach and it is of a great concern to the local community and wider community if a key goes missing in any facility.”

It is believed a nurse left the set of keys in the staff area leading to 28 locks being changed in case the inmate attempted to slip the keys back into the prison or the much less likely option that he decided he preferred prison and wanted a way back in.

It was considered a concern that if the keys were slipped back in, prisoners may try and access the medical facilities.

While a Corrective Services spokeswoman insisted that none of the keys allowed access to cells or prison yards, Mr Zangari slammed the prison and Corrective Services Minister David Elliot.

"Why is it that the minister hasn't come out and told the community about this, this is a major security breach and yet the community has been kept in the dark," Mr Zangari added.

“You simply can’t just pick up a bunch of keys in a prison facility and take off with them.

“Irrespective of who the prisoner is, a prisoner is a prisoner and should not, must not have ¬access to keys. Otherwise, prison facilities become a revolving door."