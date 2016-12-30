News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames

Lavish lifestyle of Sydney businessman allegedly importing millions in cocaine

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A Sydney business personality who lived a lavish lifestyle of exotic beach stays, designer suits and private helicopter rides with his glamorous girlfriend is facing life in prison for his alleged role in a major drug-import syndicate.

0408_1800_wa_tagging
1:12

Police close in on prolific taggers
0408_1800_wa_shots
0:57

Shooting sparks major Perth manhunt
0406_1800_SYD-MetroPlans
1:35

Labor would scrap Bankstown metro if it wins government
0406_1800_SYD-Detective
1:38

Police officer draws gun on suspected car thieves
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
0303_0500_nat_mardigras
0:26

Police in Sydney ramp up security for Mardi Gras
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0302_1800_nsw_mardigras
1:29

Sydney's Mardi Gras: colourful pride born from a night of violence
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_0500_nat_curtischeng
1:32

Nation's longest terror sentence
0301_0500_nat_curtischeng
0:34

Gun supplier in Curtis Cheng murder being sentenced
 

Darren Mohr flashed his untold wealth on social media, posing in front of his Rolls Royce and on his yacht and blatantly showing his luxury watches while his girlfriend Krissy Marsh beamed by his side.

The 42-year-old former Bondi café owner has now been arrested along with 14 other men accused of trying to import the largest collective haul of drugs seized in Australian law enforcement history.

The couple fly on a helicopter joyride. Source: Facebook

Daniel Mohr and Krissy Marsh. Source: Instagram

15 people have been arrested in relation to the drugs ring. Source: AFP


Authorities will allege a gang of 15 men used fishing trawlers in a bid to move cocaine from South America to Australia.

Mr Mohr was among those arrested, with photos showing him sitting in the gutter surrounded by a throng of police with his large, tattooed arms wearing shackles instead of a preferred luxury watch.

The happy couple could be slipt as Mr Mohr faces life in prison. Source: Facebook

It was stark contrast the to the man often photographed with girlfriend who he had known for eight years but started dating nine months ago.

In one recent post showing the laughing couple aboard a yacht, the mother-of-two boasted that "2017 is going to be so much fun".

Mr Mohr enjoys some sun. Source:

Mr Mohr and Ms Marsh pose in happier times. Source: Facebook

"You are my king," Ms Marsh wrote.

Other photos showed the couple living it up with their wrists glittered with luxury watches the Daily Mail reports to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Mr Mohr and his fitness model girlfriend of nine months. Source: Facebook

Ms Marsh sporting some lingerie. Source: Facebook

Mr Mohr posses with a dog. Source: Instagram

"All the cars bikes and boats mean nothing unless you got someone along for the ride. Always by my side," Mr Mohr wrote in one loving note to his girlfriend.

When police pounced on Mr Mohr, they searched his yacht moored in Sydney Harbour but nothing was said to be found.

Members of the alleged ring were swept up in a string of Christmas and Boxing Day raids, the culmination of a complex two-and-a-half-year investigation into suspected drug trafficking by commercial fishermen allegedly run out of the Sydney Fish Markets.

Police surround Mr Mohr. Source: AFP

Mr Mohr's boat searched while moored in Sydney Harbour. Source: AFP

Mr Mohr's luxury yacht. Source: AFP

Detectives pounced on a handful of the accused smugglers on Christmas night, seizing about 500 kilograms of cocaine from a boat as it pulled up to a ramp on the NSW Central Coast.

It will be alleged the group tried to import another 600 kilograms of cocaine into Australia, but the shipment was intercepted off the coast of Tahiti in March.

The combined cocaine seizures, worth around $360 million on the street, were the largest in the country's law enforcement history, Australian Federal Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Sheehan said on Thursday.

Mr Mohr on a yacht. Source: Facebook

Mr Mohr looking classy. Source: Instagram

Mr Mohr and Ms Marsh live it up in the Rolls Royce. Source: Facebook

Mr Sheehan said the taskforce was "confident we have gone from the top to the bottom".

"It has taken them completely out of business," he said.

"We have ongoing enquiries, particularly in South America and other parts of the world, to look at who they were dealing with."

Back To Top