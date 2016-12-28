Sydney man tied up, assaulted and robbed in his home

News

The bandits broke into 50-year-old Riad Awad’s Georges Hall home early on Wednesday morning and stole cash before fleeing the scene.

“Obviously we’re pretty shocked about what happened,” Riad’s nephew Oudai Awad said.

Victim Riad Awad (blue suit) returns home after speaking with police. Source: 7 News

“[My uncle] doesn’t deserve this at all.”

Police rushed to the Cumberland Avenue scene to search for the two men but no arrests were made.

Mr Awad said he doesn’t know anyone who would want to target his uncle, who is the owner of a Fairfield fruit store.

Forensic police at the Georges Hall scene. Source: 7 News

“[My uncle’s a] great man to talk to, you know, got a great personality,” Oudai Awad said.

“He’s a very down-to-earth person so I don’t know why someone would want to do that to him.”

CCTV shows police and paramedics arriving at the home. Source: 7 News

Police fear it was random attack against Mr Awad and officers are now exploring several lines of inquiry to hunt down the two offenders.

"He’s very shaken from what’s happened and yeah, but we’re here to support him," Mr Awad’s nephew said.

"All his family’s behind him."

