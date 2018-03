Police are searching for thieves who robbed a hotel in Sydney's east.

Officers believe two or three men, armed with axes smashed their way into the Regent Hotel at Kingsford but fled empty handed.

It's believed the gang is also responsible for a similar robbery at a supermarket in Randwick just minutes later where they stole cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.