News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Can you see which people are wearing their oxygen masks wrong?
Can you see who is wearing their oxygen mask wrong?

‘Breath, stay with us’: Med student rescues man from horrific six-car crash

Tom Sacre
Yahoo7 News /

A hero medical student has prevented an already dramatic high-speed crash from becoming a tragedy.

0309_1800_SYD-Driver
1:42

Man likely to escape jail time after running red light and killing student
0307_1600_nat_crash
0:29

Unlicensed teen charged after crashing into Canley Vale house
Aid trucks bound for eastern Ghouta stripped of some medical supplies
0:46

Aid trucks bound for eastern Ghouta stripped of some medical supplies
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
0301_0500_nat_Florida
0:27

School resumes in Florida
0228_1800_ADL-ElderlyDriver
0:26

Elderly driver hospitalised after colliding with truck
0226_1800_qld_bus
0:20

Driver sacked for leaving girl on bus files unfair dismissal claim
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
Fisherman With Broken Leg Airlifted to Hospital by Coastguard Helicopter
1:06

Fisherman With Broken Leg Airlifted to Hospital by Coastguard Helicopter
Breast cancer survivors train doctors for better treatment
4:13

Breast cancer survivors train doctors for better treatment
1103_1600_qld_batterys
1:28

Safer packaging for button batteries
Runaway Llamas Stop Traffic
1:28

Runaway Llamas Stop Traffic
 

Trainee doctor Thomas O’Donnell, 25, dragged an unconscious elderly driver from his car, after he rammed six other vehicles in Rushcutters Bay leaving a trail of destruction.

“I was like screaming at this bloke just going come on breathe stay with us,” Mr O’Donnell recalled.

A regular Friday afternoon in Sydney's eastern suburbs quickly becomes a medical emergency when a Mercedes Benz saloon clipped another car as it came out of the Cross City Tunnel.

It is believed the older driver suffered a medical episode before his car collided with six cars. Source: 7 News

The young medical student ran to the aid of the senior driver and that's when his training kicked in. Source: 7 Nes

It then collided with four more cars and one of its wheels was torn clean off but not even that brought it to a halt.

It continued for another 100 metres up Bayswater Road, veering into oncoming traffic, finally slamming head on into a hatchback.

“I just heard some really big sounds. Like bang something,” one witness told 7 News.

A seriously injured 71-year-old driver remained inside the Mercedes until the 25-year-old med student stepped in.

Despite the thousands of dollars in damages to cars, this story had a happy ending when the 71-year-old driver returned to a stable condition in hospital. Source: 7 News

“This guy was just lying there lifeless when we arrived and we just laid him down and kept his airway open,” Mr O’Donnell recalled.

“And I was like literally holding him in my arms when he woke up so that was a life changing moment.”

It's believed the man suffered a medical episode while he was behind the wheel.

After being taken to intensive care with suspected injuries to his chest and abdomen, he is now recovering in a stable condition.

It may have caused a massive traffic jam on Bayswater Road and a headache for thousands of drivers, but it was a very lucky escape for one man.

Back To Top