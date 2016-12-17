‘Breath, stay with us’: Med student rescues man from horrific six-car crash

A hero medical student has prevented an already dramatic high-speed crash from becoming a tragedy.

Trainee doctor Thomas O’Donnell, 25, dragged an unconscious elderly driver from his car, after he rammed six other vehicles in Rushcutters Bay leaving a trail of destruction.

“I was like screaming at this bloke just going come on breathe stay with us,” Mr O’Donnell recalled.

A regular Friday afternoon in Sydney's eastern suburbs quickly becomes a medical emergency when a Mercedes Benz saloon clipped another car as it came out of the Cross City Tunnel.

It then collided with four more cars and one of its wheels was torn clean off but not even that brought it to a halt.

It continued for another 100 metres up Bayswater Road, veering into oncoming traffic, finally slamming head on into a hatchback.

“I just heard some really big sounds. Like bang something,” one witness told 7 News.

A seriously injured 71-year-old driver remained inside the Mercedes until the 25-year-old med student stepped in.

“This guy was just lying there lifeless when we arrived and we just laid him down and kept his airway open,” Mr O’Donnell recalled.

“And I was like literally holding him in my arms when he woke up so that was a life changing moment.”

It's believed the man suffered a medical episode while he was behind the wheel.

After being taken to intensive care with suspected injuries to his chest and abdomen, he is now recovering in a stable condition.

It may have caused a massive traffic jam on Bayswater Road and a headache for thousands of drivers, but it was a very lucky escape for one man.