'He thought he was above the law': Disgraced former minister Eddie Obeid slammed

With the same supreme confidence that served him for many years, former Labor Government minister Eddie Obeid faced his day of reckoning on Thursday.

Obeid was convicted for calling the head of the Maritime Authority in 2007 to argue for favourable conditions for cafe leaseholders at Circular Quay.

What Obeid failed to reveal at the time was that he was a minister and that his family had financial interests in two of the cafes.

“He thought he was above the rules of the party, above the rules of parliament and quite clearly thought he was above the law,” Former Premier Morris Iemma said.

The cab driver turned millionaire wielded enormous might as a factional powerbroker.

When another former premier, Nathan Rees, tried to stand up to Obeid, he lost his job.

“Should I not be premier by the end of this day let there be no doubt in the community's mind, no doubt that any challenger will be a puppet of Eddie Obeid,” Mr Rees said back in 2009.

Meanwhile, the investigative journalist who broke the story said justice has finally been served.

"Our very democracy can be affected and damaged by acts such as the one Eddie Obeid has just been jailed over,” Kate McClymont said following the verdict.

Obeid's wife Judith left the court weeping, while 13 family members emerged devastated moments after he was led away, calling out “be strong Eddie".

The court accepted that Obeid's intervention probably had no impact on the final decision made about the cafe leases, however Justice Richard Beech-Jones said his actions breeched the public trust and seriously damaged the institution of government.

"If Mr Obeid had not willfully abused his position as a Parliamentarian, his life and career would be a testament to the value of hard work, family, and public service. Instead his time in public life has produced a very different legacy,” Justice Beech-Jones said.

Obeid's lawyers plan to appeal his conviction and sentence and asked for bail, arguing Obeid had declared the cafe leases in the MP's register of interests, labeling his trial a miscarriage of justice.

The Judge disagreed. Obeid will be eligible for release in 2019.

After arriving at Silverwater Prison on Thursday, standard process would have seen Obeid placed in a holding cell, strip searched, given his prison greens and then forced to hand over his suit and jewellery for storage.

Once all his appeals are exhausted, he will likely be classified as a low risk inmate and transferred to a medium or low security jail, such as Cooma Correctional Centre.

Financially, Obeid hasn’t lost his annual $120,000 pension yet, but NSW Premier Mike Baird announced that he would make sure the laws change so he does.

When Obeid was elevated to cabinet in 1999 he said he wanted his name to last in the history books, however it’s unlikely this is what he had in mind.

