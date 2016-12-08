News

Bomb squad investigates explosive device found at Sydney substation

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Police in Sydney have not been able to identify the contents of objects that sparked a bomb scare in a suburb in the city's west on Thursday morning.

Workers at the Kingswood substation on Smith Street at Penrith found what was believed to be a petrol bomb with a detonator shortly before 9am on Thursday, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Photo: Supplied/Jake Redfern

Police have confirmed an operation was underway but said officers would need to forensically examine the devices that sparked some street closures.

"Penrith LAC and the Rescue & Bomb Disposal Unit attended Smith Street at Penrith where they conducted an initial examination of a number of unattended objects," a police spokesperson said.


"The examination has not been able to determine the contents.

"They will be removed and forensically examined."

Photo: Supplied/Jake Redferd

Nearby Nepean Hospital told AAP it was not evacuating but was taking advice from NSW Police.

The nearby Kingswood South Public School remained open.

At least one home neighbouring the substation has been evacuated, according to posts on social media.

The police spokesperson said officers would work to re-open the closed streets as soon as possible.

